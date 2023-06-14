Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 11,139 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,139 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $32,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. American Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 165,200.0% in the fourth quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 304,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,747,000 after buying an additional 30,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $160.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.18. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $183.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 99.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.