Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,848 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $26,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,528,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,498,416,000 after purchasing an additional 227,036 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,313,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,167,702,000 after purchasing an additional 693,039 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,306,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,702,898,000 after purchasing an additional 65,306 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,188,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,520,443,000 after purchasing an additional 735,798 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,807,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,044,000 after purchasing an additional 249,614 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.54.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $177.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.33 and a fifty-two week high of $182.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.50.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $986,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,577,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

