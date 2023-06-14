Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 722,147 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,235,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 722,147 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Plug Power worth $27,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 0.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in Plug Power by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Plug Power by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 39,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of PLUG opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.39. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $31.56.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 100.41%. The firm had revenue of $210.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Plug Power from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.34.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

