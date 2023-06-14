Alps Advisors Inc. Has $522.06 Million Stock Holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,458,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568,632 shares during the quarter. DCP Midstream makes up about 4.7% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 6.46% of DCP Midstream worth $522,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DCP. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 0.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 3.9% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 35.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

DCP Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DCP opened at $41.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.10. DCP Midstream, LP has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $42.15.

DCP Midstream Announces Dividend

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DCP Midstream, LP will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DCP Midstream in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DCP Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.