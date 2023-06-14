Alps Advisors Inc. Has $26.30 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,088 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $26,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 6.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,284,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,841 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,282,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,436,360,000 after buying an additional 1,391,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,068,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,424,661,000 after buying an additional 1,313,036 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 57.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,062,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,223,000 after buying an additional 1,115,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Southern Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $357,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,741,580.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $357,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,741,580.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,008.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SO opened at $70.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.45. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $76.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.32%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

