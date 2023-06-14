Alps Advisors Inc. Has $25.21 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2,762.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 789,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 761,596 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $25,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Corning by 292.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,562,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $209,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892,140 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,161,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,945,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,623,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,774 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 197.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,499 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Corning by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,722,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 15,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $471,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,571.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $471,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,571.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $722,890.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,492.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,289 shares of company stock valued at $3,704,885 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GLW opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.44. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $37.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day moving average of $33.58.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.22.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

