Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6,830.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 568,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560,132 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $25,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,836,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,562,000 after buying an additional 1,319,502 shares during the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $48.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $54.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on C shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Articles

