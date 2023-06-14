Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,380 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $26,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of TFC opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average of $39.00. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

