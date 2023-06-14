Alps Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,557 shares during the period. ONEOK makes up about 0.4% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of ONEOK worth $40,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 1,003.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $60.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $71.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.72. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 72.08%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

