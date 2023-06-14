Alps Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,024 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $37,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $138.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $244.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.10 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

