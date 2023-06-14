Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 394,336 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,674,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394,336 shares during the quarter. Mplx comprises 6.1% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.06% of Mplx worth $678,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mplx by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mplx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Shares of MPLX opened at $33.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.99. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $35.37. The firm has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Mplx had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 79.90%.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

