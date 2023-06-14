Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 256,880 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 6,978.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,880 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Phillips 66 worth $27,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.07.

NYSE PSX opened at $96.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.68.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

