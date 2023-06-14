Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 79.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 220,791 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,474,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 841,967 shares of company stock valued at $33,029,070 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $124.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.38. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $129.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

