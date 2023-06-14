Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) Insider Sells $43,320.00 in Stock

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) insider Lisa Hood sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $43,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,834 shares in the company, valued at $128,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lisa Hood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, Lisa Hood sold 3,119 shares of Alpha Teknova stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $6,362.76.

Alpha Teknova Stock Performance

Shares of TKNO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 22,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 5.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $10.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova ( NASDAQ:TKNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 million. Alpha Teknova had a negative return on equity of 31.25% and a negative net margin of 128.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Alpha Teknova by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Alpha Teknova by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alpha Teknova by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alpha Teknova by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 9,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Alpha Teknova by 825.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,841 shares during the last quarter. 22.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

