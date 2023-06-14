Allstate Investment Management Co. Takes Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,089,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $701,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE GPC opened at $159.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.95 and a 52-week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.25.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

