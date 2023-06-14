Allstate Investment Management Co. Takes Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLTR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.71.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $136.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $175.68. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.11.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

