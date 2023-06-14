Allstate Investment Management Co. Takes Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,535 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,421 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,563 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $91.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $98.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.80.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $152,918.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,269.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $152,918.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,269.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $117,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,494 shares of company stock valued at $776,025 and have sold 14,040 shares valued at $1,230,397. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

