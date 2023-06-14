Allstate Investment Management Co. Takes $2.07 Million Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ABC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total value of $1,779,790.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,730,565.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 313,790 shares of company stock valued at $53,536,783. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

ABC stock opened at $179.79 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $135.14 and a twelve month high of $180.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.51.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

