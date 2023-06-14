Allstate Investment Management Co. Makes New Investment in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 24,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of Lear stock opened at $142.92 on Wednesday. Lear Co. has a one year low of $114.67 and a one year high of $158.44. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.59.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.23. Lear had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.63%.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In related news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $41,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total value of $277,469.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $41,599.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on LEA. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lear from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.23.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

