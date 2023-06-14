Allstate Investment Management Co. Makes New Investment in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,142 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 931,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,844,000 after acquiring an additional 14,857 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,139,000 after purchasing an additional 13,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 219,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,099,000 after purchasing an additional 65,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $801.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 53.45 and a beta of 1.26. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $371.52 and a 52-week high of $806.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $741.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $681.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $380.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.31 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 26.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FICO. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $825.00 to $855.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $810.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total transaction of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,972,322.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total transaction of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,972,322.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total transaction of $1,004,359.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,576.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,764. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.