Allstate Investment Management Co. Makes New Investment in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,847 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 91,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $750,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

CSGP stock opened at $81.96 on Wednesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.02 and a 52 week high of $85.37. The company has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.23. The company has a current ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.36 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

