Allstate Investment Management Co. Makes New $2.58 Million Investment in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $57.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $68.43.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

