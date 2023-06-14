Allstate Investment Management Co. Invests $924,000 in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 29.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 194.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allegion Price Performance

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total transaction of $251,354.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,336 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ALLE opened at $117.77 on Wednesday. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $87.33 and a 12 month high of $123.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.55.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. Allegion had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 61.34%. The business had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.