Allstate Investment Management Co. Invests $737,000 in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,465,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,264,000 after purchasing an additional 351,965 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,319,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,352,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,386 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,817,000 after purchasing an additional 540,683 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,498,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,956,000 after purchasing an additional 949,063 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,348,000 after acquiring an additional 60,847 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

CPT stock opened at $112.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $97.74 and a 52-week high of $147.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total transaction of $588,937.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,234,269.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $132.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.29.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

