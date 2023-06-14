Allstate Investment Management Co. Invests $737,000 in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPTGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,465,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,264,000 after purchasing an additional 351,965 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,319,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,352,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,386 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,817,000 after purchasing an additional 540,683 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,498,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,956,000 after purchasing an additional 949,063 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,348,000 after acquiring an additional 60,847 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

CPT stock opened at $112.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $97.74 and a 52-week high of $147.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total transaction of $588,937.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,234,269.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $132.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.29.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

