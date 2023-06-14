Allstate Investment Management Co. Invests $2.96 Million in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSY. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.06.
Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. Hershey’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.24%.
In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $26,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 305 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total value of $74,847.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,603.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $26,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,062 shares of company stock worth $9,436,450. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
