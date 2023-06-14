Allstate Investment Management Co. Buys Shares of 212,913 SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 212,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $19,162,000. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Allstate Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Allstate Investment Management Co. owned 0.20% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $91.68 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $98.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.65.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.