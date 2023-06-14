Allstate Investment Management Co. Buys Shares of 17,291 Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $57,710,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 321,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,884,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $10,903,000. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bentley Systems

In related news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $2,160,783.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,594,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,381,907.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $2,160,783.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,594,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,381,907.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $1,504,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 476,017 shares in the company, valued at $20,459,210.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 295,698 shares of company stock valued at $13,083,953. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

Shares of BSY opened at $52.84 on Wednesday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 103.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $314.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.37 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Griffin Securities raised Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.70.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

