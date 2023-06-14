Allstate Investment Management Co. Acquires Shares of 887,611 iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 887,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,269,000. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Allstate Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Allstate Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Robbins Farley boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITOT stock opened at $96.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $77.44 and a 12-month high of $96.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.54 and a 200-day moving average of $89.39.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

