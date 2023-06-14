Allstate Investment Management Co. Acquires Shares of 12,636 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,636 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,736 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,267,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VRTX opened at $342.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $334.93 and its 200 day moving average is $313.19. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $243.17 and a fifty-two week high of $354.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRTX. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $825,420.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,268 shares in the company, valued at $14,809,468.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $6,959,349.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at $13,464,543.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $825,420.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,809,468.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,519 shares of company stock worth $17,674,209 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.