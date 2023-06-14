Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.20. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund shares last traded at $10.18, with a volume of 6,789 shares traded.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 19.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $367,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $25,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000.

About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

