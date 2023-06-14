Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Stake Reduced by Energy Income Partners LLC

Energy Income Partners LLC cut its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,265,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,714 shares during the quarter. Alliant Energy comprises about 1.6% of Energy Income Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $69,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,957,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,148 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,202,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,717,000 after acquiring an additional 846,660 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,585,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,541,000 after acquiring an additional 788,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,393,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,519,000 after acquiring an additional 754,571 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.44.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LNT stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $53.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.56.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.35%.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

Further Reading

