Alkeon Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Alkeon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,283,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,308 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Confluent worth $28,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Confluent by 720.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after acquiring an additional 239,232 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Confluent by 3,176.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 145,391 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the first quarter worth $5,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Confluent by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CFLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Confluent from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $24.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Confluent from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $37.51. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.31%. The company had revenue of $174.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.12 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $100,754.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 135,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,329.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $100,754.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 135,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,329.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 100,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $3,611,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 479,537 shares in the company, valued at $17,316,081.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,872,826 shares of company stock worth $53,259,148 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Profile

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

Featured Articles

