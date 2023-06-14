Alkeon Capital Management LLC Sells 357,632 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Alkeon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,854,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 357,632 shares during the quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC owned 2.65% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $85,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RARE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,163,000 after acquiring an additional 27,722 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,927,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,645,000 after buying an additional 330,055 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,816,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,037,000 after buying an additional 19,308 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,747,000 after buying an additional 492,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,990,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,527,000 after purchasing an additional 938,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RARE shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 4,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $197,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 4,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $197,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,875 shares of company stock valued at $374,310 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RARE stock opened at $52.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average is $43.84. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $68.68.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.90 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 149.75% and a negative net margin of 187.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.19) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

