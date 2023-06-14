Alkeon Capital Management LLC Sells 234,288 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Alkeon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 603,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 234,288 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for 1.0% of Alkeon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Alkeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $253,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 127,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,052,000 after acquiring an additional 14,207 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $841,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $625.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $84.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $550.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $502.85. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $644.60.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

