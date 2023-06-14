Alkeon Capital Management LLC Sells 122,081 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Alkeon Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 484,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 122,081 shares during the period. ASML makes up 1.0% of Alkeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Alkeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $264,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASML. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in ASML by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASML. Stifel Nicolaus cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.27.

ASML Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ ASML opened at $737.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $671.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $641.64. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $747.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.72. ASML had a return on equity of 79.79% and a net margin of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

