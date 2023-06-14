Alkeon Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CGGet Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,125,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 333,224 shares during the period. The Carlyle Group comprises about 1.5% of Alkeon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Alkeon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.61% of The Carlyle Group worth $391,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CG. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 28,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

CG stock opened at $30.44 on Wednesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $39.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.67.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at $558,292,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)

