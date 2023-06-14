Alkeon Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,125,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 333,224 shares during the period. The Carlyle Group comprises about 1.5% of Alkeon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Alkeon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.61% of The Carlyle Group worth $391,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CG. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 28,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

CG stock opened at $30.44 on Wednesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $39.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.67.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at $558,292,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

