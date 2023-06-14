Alkeon Capital Management LLC Has $65.18 Million Stock Holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,238,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533,262 shares during the quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC owned 3.97% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $65,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 241.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

RYTM stock opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.12. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $34.99.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.21). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 537.16% and a negative return on equity of 75.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 666.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RYTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

