Alkeon Capital Management LLC Has $170.68 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Alkeon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 52,143 shares during the quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Sherwin-Williams worth $170,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,364,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $972,348,000 after buying an additional 103,676 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,181,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $517,701,000 after buying an additional 131,444 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,311,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,283,000 after buying an additional 105,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $261,976,000 after buying an additional 216,900 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.26.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $247.19 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $265.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

