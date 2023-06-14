Alkeon Capital Management LLC Has $109.28 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Alkeon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 326,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,276 shares during the quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $109,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.00.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,375. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $390.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $358.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.04. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $395.80.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 42.35%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

