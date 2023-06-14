Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Alkeon Capital Management LLC

Alkeon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,232,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,021 shares during the quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Alibaba Group worth $196,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.69.

NYSE BABA opened at $87.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $231.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $125.84.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

