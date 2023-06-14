Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Cut by Glenview Capital Management LLC

Glenview Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 343,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 75,531 shares during the quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $30,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE BABA opened at $87.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.49. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $125.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group Profile

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.69.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.