Algert Global LLC Trims Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Algert Global LLC reduced its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Donaldson accounts for approximately 0.4% of Algert Global LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Donaldson worth $7,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Hilger bought 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,953.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at $494,046.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DCI opened at $61.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.22. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.53 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 32.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.67%.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

