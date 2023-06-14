Algert Global LLC Sells 3,140 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Algert Global LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $5,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 308.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 475.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 145.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of POR stock opened at $49.38 on Wednesday. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $56.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day moving average of $48.76.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.50 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $153,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,797.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

Portland General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.