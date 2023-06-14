Algert Global LLC Purchases 8,340 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Algert Global LLC increased its position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,612 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,340 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.38% of OFG Bancorp worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,373,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,853,000 after acquiring an additional 386,711 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $9,673,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $4,290,000. State Street Corp grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,301,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,646,000 after purchasing an additional 148,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,116,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,325,000 after purchasing an additional 147,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on OFG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 20,152 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $562,039.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,244,658.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE OFG opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.70. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.34 and a 52-week high of $30.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.04.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $164.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

