Algert Global LLC Purchases 2,107 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.26% of Encore Wire worth $6,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Encore Wire by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 21,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the third quarter worth $1,315,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth $7,714,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire Stock Up 0.2 %

WIRE stock opened at $185.56 on Wednesday. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $94.39 and a 52 week high of $206.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.94. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $1.06. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 22.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WIRE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encore Wire in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Encore Wire Profile

(Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The company was founded by Vincent A. Rego in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.