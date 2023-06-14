Algert Global LLC Increases Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,665 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.15% of Allison Transmission worth $5,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $54.50 on Wednesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $54.82. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 67.83% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.13%.

ALSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

