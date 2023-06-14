Algert Global LLC Has $8 Million Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares during the period. BWX Technologies accounts for approximately 0.4% of Algert Global LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Algert Global LLC owned 0.15% of BWX Technologies worth $8,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in BWX Technologies by 168.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

BWX Technologies stock opened at $67.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.56. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.13 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The company had revenue of $568.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

