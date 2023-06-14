Algert Global LLC Has $6.81 Million Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,657 shares during the quarter. Atkore makes up about 0.4% of Algert Global LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Atkore worth $6,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Atkore by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Atkore by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Atkore by 5,638.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000.

Get Atkore alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Atkore in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atkore currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $143.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.10. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.17. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $154.86.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $895.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.20 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 21.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

Atkore Profile

(Get Rating)

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.