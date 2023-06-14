Algert Global LLC Has $5.98 Million Stock Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Algert Global LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 139,360 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $5,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 951.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 500.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average of $24.04. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $33.56.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $768.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.76 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 20.83%. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 19,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $557,782.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,383,549.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

