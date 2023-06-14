Algert Global LLC Acquires 5,610 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Fox Factory worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,141,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,523 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 2.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,654,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,919,000 after acquiring an additional 51,124 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,736,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,316,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,084,000 after buying an additional 17,964 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,339,000 after buying an additional 25,990 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $58,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,567. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fox Factory stock opened at $94.63 on Wednesday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.28 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.83.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FOXF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.80.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

